December 06, 2018
Cat picture time
Willie came into our life almost immediately after a certain person with whom I have a spousal connection issued a ruling that went something like "No more cats!"
It was her idea...
The missing eye hasn't slowed her down. Willie is a holy terror around the house. Our much larger dogs and older cat are traumatized by her ceaseless kitty rages.
It reminds me of a positive and comforting fact: when properly concentrated, a small force can overcome much larger opponents.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment