December 06, 2018

Cat picture time

Allow me to introduce the latest member of the Goat Rope Farm menagerie, a one-eyed stray female kitten named Willie (actually  her full name One Eyed Willie after the pirate in the movie Goonies).

Willie came into our life almost immediately after a certain person with whom I have a spousal connection issued a ruling that went something like "No more cats!"

It was her idea...

The missing eye hasn't slowed her down. Willie is a holy terror around the house. Our much larger dogs and older cat are traumatized by her ceaseless kitty rages.

It reminds me of a positive and comforting fact: when properly concentrated, a small force can overcome much larger opponents.
