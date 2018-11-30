November 30, 2018
But what did they eat?
(Of course, one might point out that given the huge role food plays in keeping living things alive this shouldn't be a huge surprise...)
During the strike, enemies of the teachers spread the lie that teachers were "striking against feeding the kids," since many WV children rely on school food for a big chunk of their daily nutrition.
Obviously, such people didn't know, or pretended not to know, that teachers routinely feed kids and do all kinds of other things to help them survive. Or that teachers and community members went to great lengths during the struggle to prepare meals for kids while schools were closed.
The other side of the food story was the solidarity shown by others from all over in sending tacos, pizza and such to teachers and school service workers while they were raising hell in the capitol. I'm sure similar things happened at local picket lines.
It's hard to think of a more basic way than food to show solidarity.
Anyhow, from Bon Appetit,, here's an account by Berkeley teacher Jessica Salfia on food and the good fight.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment