And still everybody's gotta eat

The U.S. House has been debating the monstrosity of a Farm Bill today and it might be worth two or three minutes of your time giving your representatives a call to ask him to vote no. As the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reports, H.R. 2 would effectively remove nearly 2 million people from SNAP by imposing harsher work requirements. Never mind that a lot of these people are already working. And far be it from me to point out the evidence supporting any claim that work requirements boost employment remains at zilch, zero, nada.
We might be wise to look at programs that actually boost employment, like Montana's HELP-Link program which was started when the state expanded Medicaid. The program provides Medicaid enrollees with employment services through their Department of Labor and Industry, including employment training and education. When it comes to the proof in the pudding, 82 percent of the people who participated are now employed, and 80 percent have obtained higher wage jobs.
The Daily Mail editorial today slams the farm bill for other reasons, saying that it entails huge giveaways to "big ag" at the expense of small farmers. I reckon they're right.
In short, there is not much to like about this thing. Let's light up those phones!
Here are the D.C. #'s
McKinley 202.225.4172
Jenkins 202.225.3452
Mooney 202.225.2711
