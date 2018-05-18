May 18, 2018
A little good news...for now
The (very nasty) House version of the Farm Bill failed by a vote of 198-213, no thanks to WV's congressional delegation. It's not over yet, though since House mis-leaders will keep trying to push something through.
Here's a statement about the latest developments by Bob Greenstein of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities about the need for a bipartisan bill that doesn't take away food from millions of Americans.
Thanks to everyone who worked to derail this train. By way of follow-through, a call to your representatives offices either to thank or (metaphorically) spank might be in order. Here are the numbers for the DC offices of the WV guys:
McKinley 202.225.4172
Jenkins 202.225.3452
Mooney 202.225.2711
For those outside of WV, and who probably have a better delegation, you can put in your zip here to find out the contact information.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment