In addition to alienating school teachers and public employees, it looks like WV Governor Jim Justice is supporting a plan to take away SNAP (food stamp) benefits from low income West Virginians and take millions of dollars out of the state's economy.
(Some state employees, by the way, qualify for SNAP.)
Or at least, he hasn't opposed the plans of the WV Department of Health and Human Resources to do the same. This Think Progress piece pretty much nails it.
A bill to do more of the same, HB 4001, is likely to be taken up by the Judiciary Committee of the WV House of Delegates next week.
There will be a public hearing on the bill this coming Monday (Feb. 12) at (groan) 8:30 am. If you can make it out, please come and make some noise.
You can also help a lot by calling the office of Chairman John Shott and asking him not to take up the bill. His number is (304)-340-3252. His email is John.Shott@wvhouse.gov. You can reach other members of the Judiciary Committee here.
You can reach the governor's office at 304-558-2000 or email him from this site.
February 09, 2018
WV's Hunger Games and how you can help win them
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment