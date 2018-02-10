Four for the weekend

Two interesting reports have come out this week, both of which are worth a look. "Stumbling Blocks or Stepping Stones" looks at the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) on West Virginia. It was put out by the WV ACEs Coalition.
The more I learn about ACEs and their impact over the life course, not to mention the human and other costs, the more I realize that this is a big deal with lots of implications. Things would be a lot better if we became more trauma-informed as a society.
Speaking of huge deals, WVU just released "The Economic Impact of Medicaid on West Virginia's Economy." Condensed version (in the parlance of our time): YUGE. More on that another day.
Also, in case you missed them, here are the links to the latest episode of Wonk's World, our irreverent take on the WV legislature, and the latest Front Porch, in which we discuss the costs of the state's opioid crisis.
