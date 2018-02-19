February 19, 2018
The die is cast
As a classics geek, I can't help but remember that when Julius Caesar crossed the Rubicon river on his way to Rome to take on the aristocratic party, he said "The die is cast." Today, we might say "the dice have been rolled." Or just "It's on."
That seems to me to be where teachers and public employees are now unless there is positive action soon at the legislature, which doesn't seem likely.
That probably means that there will be a lot of voices, some from people we know and some that almost seem to make sense, urging people to step back and/or give in before Thursday's action.
But it seems clear to me that the decision to act wasn't made lightly. People have been consulted statewide and votes have been taken. Waffling now would likely be seen as a sign of weakness. What's needed now is a strong showing of strength and solidarity.
The die is cast. Or, if you prefer, it's on.
