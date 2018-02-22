Below are two charts that show where the money that could have paid teachers, school support personnel and public employees went. Hint: it didn't go to them. Really.
The business taxes were meant to "pay for themselves" and create jobs, neither of which happened. They were, however, enough to pay for a 12 percent raise for all public employees.
This isn't about fate. It's about choices and priorities. Stay strong! (Shoutout to Ted Boettner and West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy):
Calling public employees: two charts tell it all
