September 19, 2017

The Walking Dead, health care version: action needed

As recently as last week, it looked like efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act--and take away health care for millions of Americans--was dead. But this is the era of zombies or walkers, when things that should long ago have been dead and decently buried shuffle around to devour the living.

The latest walker to show signs of being dangerously undead is the Graham-Cassidy bill, which is rapidly gaining momentum. It's not clear whether senators who opposed earlier repeal efforts will hold the line. And here's an added wrinkle: the window to pass this zombie bill closes Sept. 30. After that, changing the health care law will require bipartisan support, which some senators have actually been working on.

According to the WV Center on Budget and Policy, Graham Cassidy will cut West Virginia's Medicaid funding by $2 billion by 2027. It would convert funding for expanded Medicaid to a temporary block grant while also undermining traditional Medicaid. On top of that, it would further disrupt the individual market. Read more about all that here.

You probably saw this coming, but it's time once again to contact WV Senator Shelley Moore Capito and remind her of her statement that "I did not go to Washington to hurt people."

Here's how:

OFFICE LOCATIONS

  • BECKLEY, WV
    220 North Kanawha Street
    Suite 1
    Beckley, WV 25801
    Phone: 304-347-5372
    Directions
    •  
  • CHARLESTON, WV
    500 Virginia Street East
    Suite 950
    Charleston, WV 25301
    Phone: 304-347-5372
    Directions
    •  
  • MARTINSBURG, WV
    300 Foxcroft Avenue
    Suite 202A
    Martinsburg, WV 25401
    Phone: 304-262-9285
    Directions
    •  
  • MORGANTOWN, WV
    48 Donley Street
    Suite 504
    Morgantown, WV 26501
    Phone: 304-292-2310
    Directions
    •  
  • WASHINGTON, DC
    172 Russell Senate Office Building
    Washington, DC 20510
    Phone: 202-224-6472
    Directions
