The Walking Dead, health care version: action needed

The latest walker to show signs of being dangerously undead is the Graham-Cassidy bill, which is rapidly gaining momentum. It's not clear whether senators who opposed earlier repeal efforts will hold the line. And here's an added wrinkle: the window to pass this zombie bill closes Sept. 30. After that, changing the health care law will require bipartisan support, which some senators have actually been working on.
According to the WV Center on Budget and Policy, Graham Cassidy will cut West Virginia's Medicaid funding by $2 billion by 2027. It would convert funding for expanded Medicaid to a temporary block grant while also undermining traditional Medicaid. On top of that, it would further disrupt the individual market. Read more about all that here.
You probably saw this coming, but it's time once again to contact WV Senator Shelley Moore Capito and remind her of her statement that "I did not go to Washington to hurt people."
Here's how:
OFFICE LOCATIONS
BECKLEY, WV220 North Kanawha Street
Suite 1
Beckley, WV 25801
Phone: 304-347-5372
Directions
CHARLESTON, WV500 Virginia Street East
Suite 950
Charleston, WV 25301
Phone: 304-347-5372
Directions
MARTINSBURG, WV300 Foxcroft Avenue
Suite 202A
Martinsburg, WV 25401
Phone: 304-262-9285
Directions
MORGANTOWN, WV48 Donley Street
Suite 504
Morgantown, WV 26501
Phone: 304-292-2310
Directions
WASHINGTON, DC172 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: 202-224-6472
Directions
No comments:
Post a Comment