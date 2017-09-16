Annals of hypocrisy

You really can't make this stuff up. As my friend Ken Ward reported in yesterday's Gazette-Mail, WV's Republican representatives in the US House, who rode to power in part by pretending to give a ____ (fill in the blank) about coal miners, voted to cut funding on the federal Mine Health and Safety Administration. Fortunately, the measure failed to pass the entire House.
UMWA president Cecil Roberts had this to say about that: "I am gratified that a majority of the House agreed with our position that we should not be cutting coal mine safety at a time when we are experiencing rising fatalities and serious injuries in America’s mines."
I guess you get what you vote for.
Speaking of abominations, then there's this.
September 16, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment