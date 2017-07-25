July 25, 2017

Shortest blog post ever

In West Virginia, the journey from courage to cave-in takes about a week.
Elizabeth Gaucher said...

She caved?!

7/25/17, 3:39 PM
MadAnne said...

She sure did!

7/25/17, 4:36 PM
Caz said...

Learned that painful lesson about hope during the Obama tenure. Best to just consign to the practical realities of nihilism from the get-go, it hurts less in the long run.

7/25/17, 5:38 PM
Hollowdweller said...


Ha! I knew she'd sell out. Crook just like her daddy.

7/25/17, 9:37 PM

