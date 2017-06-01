The quality of mercy

A suspect has been detained in the case of the murder of Mama-san and six of her chicks, whose story was celebrated here
before the crime took place.
I seriously considered the ultimate penalty against the offender, although I guess technically by the rules of evidence I would need further proof that it was this raccoon and not another one who did the crime.
At this point, I'm leaning towards telling it to "go (far away) and sin no more."
However, none of this would have happened if Arpad the Magnificent was still alive.
It's a sad fact that when the good guys go, the predators move in.
Arpad was a KING STUD.
You need another Pyr.
