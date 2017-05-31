May 31, 2017
It's still on
I hate to say it but it's still on. If you live in WV and care about things like schools, teachers, school service personnel, parks, higher education and such now and for years to come, please let your legislators know about it. Here's a quick link to help you do just that. It helps if you personalize your message.
Time is running out on avoiding a state shutdown, which could affect health, public safety, education, and basic services. We need a fair and simple solution to the budget woes, and one that won't come back to haunt us in the years to come.
Believe me, I'm as tired of all this as anyone is and want the mess to be over, but over in a way we can live with.
