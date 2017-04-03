There's a big dust up going on at the WV capitol right now over a medical marijuana bill. So far it's generating a lot of heat. (Did you notice I resisted the temptation to make a cheesy smoke joke?)
Earlier today, there was a public hearing on nasty changes to the SNAP program. I was one of around 20 people who opposed it. The only one who spoke in favor was a paid lobbyist.
There are several bad budget bills floating around. Here's just one example from the senate.
I mostly just want things to be over.
If you just want a change from all that, in the most recent Front Porch program/podcast from WV Pubic Broadcasting, we talk about such burning issues as:
*Is it cool for public schools to teach little kids that Adam and Eve rode dinosaurs?; and
*What we think about Mike Pence's rules for having dinner or drinks with someone of the opposite sex.
WV Public Broadcasting also re-released a popular Front Porch program in which I attempt to teach the uninitiated how to speak Appalachian.
(The Spousal Unit noted an error I made in the podcast while discussing cool forms of Spanish profanity in which I called a verb a noun. I usually don't make mistakes where profanity is concerned.)
April 03, 2017
Time to clear the palate?
