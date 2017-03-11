It's on the table. We're on the menu

How does the Proposed House Plan Affect You?
West Virginia residents who make $20,000 or less would lose up to $3900 in subsidies while those making more than $75,000 would gain up to $3000 each in tax credits if the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA also known as Obamacare) becomes law. Analysis done by the non-partisan, non-profit organization Kaiser Family Foundation shows tax credit by income and age in each county of the mountain state. Here's the link.
The proposed plan hurts vulnerable people and families and limits subsidies available to help keep health care affordable for middle-income people.
Under the Affordable Care Act, individuals received tax credits that reduce their income tax. Some of these tax credits are refundable, allowing the person to apply the difference to health care premiums purchased through the Health Insurance Marketplace.
West Virginians with the lowest incomes receive the largest subsidies to get insurance under Obamacare. The Republican plan, called the American Health Care Act, has passed two committees this week. It also provides tax credits but in a very different way. The proposed plan does not take into consideration income differences so those who make more money receive the same tax credit as those who make less. The Republican plan in essence shifts government tax credits from low-income residents to higher-income residents across the board in all West Virginia counties.
Of particular concern for residents is the fact that people who are older, lower income and live in high-premium areas will be especially disadvantaged under the proposed plan.
For example, under Obamacare, a 60-year-old making $20,000 in Kanawha County currently receives $13,560 in tax credits to help pay for health insurance premiums while a 60-year-old making $75,000 has no such tax credits.
A Kanawha county resident 60-years old and making $100,000 would receive a $1500 tax credit under the proposed Republican plan while the current plan offers none.
A similar story plays out in all of West Virginia’s counties. Because the Republican plan is linked to age rather than income, people in their 20s receive fewer tax credits than their older neighbors.
West Virginians wishing to discuss their concerns may reach elected officials at the following numbers:
Representative David McKinley (1st District* ) Office in: Washington (202) 225-4172;Parkersburg (304) 422-5972; Wheeling (304) 232-3801
Representative Alex Mooney (2nd District*) Office in: Washington (202) 225-2711; Charleston (304) 925-5964; Martinsburg (304) 264-8810.
Representative Evan Jenkins (3rd District*) Office in: Washington (202) 225-3452; Beckley (304) 250-6177; Bluefield (304) 325-6800; Huntington (304) 522-2201.
Senator Joe Manchin III Office in: Washington (202) 224-3954; Charleston (304) 342-5855; Eastern Panhandle (304) 264-4626; Fairmont (304) 368-0562.
Senator Shelley Capito Office in: Washington (202) 224-6472; Beckley (304) 347-5372; Charleston (304) 347-5372; Martinsburg (304) 262-9285; Morgantown (304) 292-2310.
* Congressional Districts can be found here.
