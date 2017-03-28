Back in play

Who knows what will happen with the fate of the Affordable Care Act, but I think it's pretty cool that less than a week after the "replacement" bill failed, the Kansas legislature voted to expand Medicaid to low income working families. Kansas Governor Brownback, who has a history of wrecking things, is likely to veto it, but this is still pretty major.
Medicaid expansion is once again being talked about in other holdout states. The more the merrier. It's been a life saver in WV. Literally.
March 28, 2017
