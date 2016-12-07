When it rains

I try not to be Debbie Downer here, but lately that's a bit of a challenge. Here are more items from the local news:
*WV's state budget woes increase. That would be fixable given the political will but probably not given the composition and disposition of the state legislature. State officials have said they've cut about as much as they can.
*On a similar note, it looks like public employees and retirees are in for more brutal cuts in health benefits for the next several years.
*The likelihood of a convention to muck up the constitution is increasing. What could possibly go wrong with that?
*Then there's this: our elderly population ranks 50th in terms of well-being. No wonder.
Other than that, things are just peachy here.
(I'll try to be cheerier next time.)
2 comments:
On the other hand, I saw a Gazette Mail article on Justice's picks for heads of departments, and in contrast with Trump's it was cheery. Trump seems to have sought out the worst possible person for each position but Justice only did that with Energy and Environment. For other posts, despite some conflicts of interest, many were reasonable choices, as far as I know.
It's sort of sad.
I can remember when we had both dem and gop governors and if we had a budget problem we'd make the needed adjustments in taxes and spending.
Then often when better economic times came taxes that were raised would be cut.
Now with the current crop of republicans it seems like their conservatism is like a religion. They believe what they believe even when the facts say otherwise.
Religion is good and helps people in their lives but when we apply the same principles to governing it's not so good.
