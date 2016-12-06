This is so not cool. The daily newspaper is starting to creep me out more than The Walking Dead. On the Gazette-Mail webpage today we have:
*an article about how the legislature, thanks to a right wing "think" tank, is considering vouchers for schools;
*another one about how they are considering cutting public education even more by cutting the business inventory tax;
*another one on how the state's public colleges and universities have been cut to the bone and are likely to be cut even more; and
*one more on Republican plans to undo the Affordable Care Act, which covers around 225,000 West Virginians.
The zombies are looking pretty good right now.
December 06, 2016
Shape of things to come?
2 comments:
I don't think we are ever going to get good policy at the state or national level. Ever. The only way to make good things happen is to do it ourselves, working locally.
Depression. It's not just for breakfast anymore. Come to Vermont.
