So if you are one of the millions of people out there who are wanting to do SOMETHING now, here's a simple step for those who live in West Virginia: sign this petition asking the president elect not to turn his back on nearly 180,000 West Virginians from working families who benefit from Medicaid expansion. When you've done that, share the link with others on all your social media.
Once you've done your good deed for the day, you can jog a victory lap and reward yourself by listening to the latest Front Porch podcast.
Is this a full service blog or what?
November 17, 2016
Want to do something?
