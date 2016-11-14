If you live near the Charleston WV area and want to do something, please consider coming to the West Virginia Welcomes Refugees rally tomorrow Nov. 15 at 5:00 pm at the corner of Court Street and Kanawha Boulevard.
You can find news about the event here. There's also this op-ed by Rabbi Victor Urecki and this Gazette editorial.
This won't take care of everything, but it might help "break the freeze" some of us have been feeling.
November 14, 2016
Want to do something?
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Also, a solidarity rally in Huntington for Standing Rock at 12:30 in front of the Army Corps building.
Post a Comment