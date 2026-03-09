Faith statement opposing HB 5319 camping ban

|
“The commandment we have from him is this: those who love God must love their brothers and sisters also.” 1 John 4:20–21
Many
followers of Christ across the state denounce HB 5319. Echoing the WV
Council of Churches, we ask that legislators consider instead, “that the
practice of the Christian faith calls us to minister to the homeless and others
in economic distress through a variety of ministries including feeding,
clothing, and housing programs.”
As followers of Christ, we believe in a God who created all beings and loves all creation. And in this nation full of plenty, Christians ask God to open our hearts so that when we see a person in need of a place to sleep, rather than wanting them to be disappeared into a jail cell, we look at them the way God would and ask, “How can I help?”
Instead of legislation that offers help, the WV House of Delegates passed HB 5319 on March 3rd. Under the bill, anyone found in violation of the “camping ban” would first be given a written warning; second violation would subject the person to a misdemeanor and fined $200; and third violation would be punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or incarceration in jail for up to 30 days.
Believing that homeless people are to blame for their plight allows us to sleep at night, pray with others in our faith, and tell ourselves that the people experiencing homelessness aren’t the ones for whom our sacred texts call on us to care.
Churches and congregations who serve the homeless understand that criminalizing homelessness and a human being’s fundamental need to sleep will not end homelessness.
In fact we are certain that HB 5319 will create a revolving door between homelessness and jail, prevent people from getting on a path to stable housing, and make it harder for service providers and law enforcement to focus on solutions that center human dignity. We cannot disappear human beings, nor expect that people experiencing homelessness have the money to pay any fine.
The solution to people sleeping outside and living in encampments is access to housing and the services they need to get better.
We ask that WV state senators roundly reject consideration of HB 5319, a bill that is antithetical to the life and teachings of Jesus Christ.
**If your judicatory, congregation, or ministry is willing to add its name in support, you can email Pastor Doug Dyson the new Executive Director of the WV Council of Churches at director@wvcc.org (quick turnaround with a March 10 deadline). Please include the name of your denomination, judicatory, congregation, or ministry organization, along with the city, as you would like it to appear.
No comments:
Post a Comment