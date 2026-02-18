Two reasons to be in the reptile room tomorrow...

Since 2018 AFSC has been a part of the West Virginia Council of Church’s Compassion Calls Us Day at the legislature. This year the call will be compassion for immigrants; people incarcerated; families without clean drinking water; and communities that would be impacted by proposed dirty, water guzzling data centers. We'll add our voices to the din in the upper rotunda. Come on down, you'll be in good company with Reverend Ron English, Bev Sharp, Reverend Cindy Briggs Biondi, Ryan Kirkpatrick and Reverend Caitlin Ware.
Also tomorrow at noon there will be a rally in the Attorney General's little rotunda when community members from Mingo, Logan, Mason, and Tucker counties will share their stories about how they stand to be impacted by proposed data centers, and why West Virginia cannot make the mistakes of the past.
No comments:
Post a Comment