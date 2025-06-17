Medicaid cuts...people will die

Eight years ago, when the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was up for repeal, then-Governor Jim Justice and Senator Capito helped walk the nation back from the brink.
Justice described the consequences of undoing Medicaid expansion, which covered around 175,000 West Virginians at the time, as “beyond catastrophic.” Capito said that “I have serious concerns about how we continue to provide affordable care to those who have benefitted from West Virginia’s decision to expand Medicaid, especially in light of the growing opioid crisis.”
They were right then and still are today.
Recently, public health experts from Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania calculated the butcher’s bill that would happen if the House version of the budget bill passes as is and it’s pretty awful. They estimate that proposed Medicaid cuts could cause 51,000 premature deaths per year, just to pay for tax cuts for the rich.
That’s more than the combined populations of Calhoun, Tucker, Gilmer, Pleasants, Doddridge, Pocahontas, and Clay counties. Or several thousand more than the populations of either Charleston or Huntington.
According to the Yale School of Public Health, “The researchers estimate that 42,500 lives could be lost each year from disenrollments in Medicaid and Marketplace coverage and the rollback of nursing home staffing rules. An additional 8,811 deaths are projected from the expiration of the enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) Premium Tax Credits, bringing the total to more than 51,000.
To be specific, 7.7 million people would lose Medicaid or ACA marketplace coverage, with a loss of an estimated 11,300 deaths per year.
Eliminating the Medicare Savings Program would disenroll 1.38 million seniors, at a cost of 18,200 deaths per year.
Ending nursing home staffing rules could cost 13,000 lives.
Ending ACA premium tax credits is likely to push another 5 million off, at a cost of over 8,800 preventable deaths a year.
In addition, the bill’s failure to extend the ACA’s enhanced premium tax credits is expected to push another 5 million Americans into uninsurance, resulting in 8,811 more deaths each year.
This isn’t a matter of random number generation. According to Yale, researchers relied on peer-reviewed studies that “quantifying the relationship between insurance coverage, access to prescription drug subsidies, and nursing home staffing levels with all-cause mortality.” This data was then applied to projections released in May by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
Recently, Iowa Representative Joni Ernst stirred up controversy by dismissing concerns like these, saying “we are all going to die.”
Maybe so. But working class people don’t have to die prematurely in the tens of thousands every year just to enrich the wealthiest.
This is totally preventable.
No comments:
Post a Comment