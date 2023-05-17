Why work requirements don't work

The recent proposal to increase work reporting requirements for people receiving SNAP food assistance under the Limit, Save, and Grow Act is redundant and harmful for several reasons:
*work requirements already exist for SNAP. According to the USDA,
these “include registering for work, participating in SNAP Employment and
Training (E&T) or workfare if assigned by your state SNAP agency, taking a
suitable job if offered, and not voluntarily quitting a job or reducing your
work hours below 30 a week without a good reason.” States also have the option
to impose additional requirements on able-bodies adults without dependents aged
18-49, although evidence suggests that these have failed to increase workforce
participation.
*the term “work requirements” in the context of changing
eligibility programs such as SNAP and Medicaid is misleading. A more accurate
term would be reporting requirements which involve more layers of paperwork,
bureaucracy, and surveillance in exchange for often meager benefits. These
reporting requirements impose burdens people receiving food assistance and the businesses,
organizations, and/or agencies for which they work and simply result in few
people receiving needed assistance.
*work reporting requirements don’t promote work. For example,
the
New York Times reported that when West Virginia piloted the program in
counties with the most favorable labor market conditions, the state Department
of Health and Human Resources found that “Our best data does not indicate
that the program has had a significant impact on employment figures.” Rather,
people lost food aid and local businesses lost out. Similarly, when Arkansas
added similar reporting requirements for Medicaid, workforce participation didn’t
increase—but the
number of uninsured people did.
*work reporting requirements for food assistance hit the
most vulnerable people hardest, including homeless people or those with
unstable housing—a population that includes many veterans, domestic violence
survivors, rural residents, people with disabilities, noncustodial adults
supporting children, people in recovery from Substance Use Disorder, and
others.
*the “Limit, Save, and Grow Act” would double down on
vulnerable populations by imposing reporting requirements on older adults up to
age 55. According to AARP,
over 9.5 million Americans over age 50 rely on SNAP, a group that faces age
discrimination in hiring and employment practices.
*SNAP benefits help local businesses and economies—and loss
of benefits costs both. The Food Research and Action Council reports that each
dollar in federal SNAP benefits generates $1.79 in economic activity.
*reducing SNAP benefits for millions of Americans would only
place greater demands on already stretched food pantries, soup kitchens, and
charities which are often staffed by volunteers and seniors.
