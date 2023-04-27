How to do a good deed without really trying

Believe it or not, El Cabrero was once a boy scout. Not for too long, of course. I can still remember the Scout Law and Promise, not to mention some crude jokes picked up along the way. As I recall, we were also encouraged to do a good deed or turn for the day every day, although my record is pretty spotty in that department.
However, there's an easy way you can do your good deed for the day. Here's the deal: the USDA is considering a policy that would expand access to free school breakfasts and lunches for kids. It would do this by lowering the threshold for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) from 40 to 25 percent. This could help millions of kids, eliminate stigma, give parents a break, improve learning and child nutrition, and more.
The USDA is accepting public comments on this proposed policy until May 8. All the info you need to make a public comment is here, but please put it in your own words. They disregard comments that seem copied and pasted.
I cannot promise this will purify evil karma accumulated over the eons in previous lives beyond number. But it can't hurt.
