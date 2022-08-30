Good news on health care

It’s not obvious from the title, but the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is the biggest federal health care legislation in a dozen years, one that will directly benefit over one in four West Virginians.
For starters, the law permanently extends the Black Lung Excise Tax, which provides benefits for over 4,400 West Virginia families impacted by that terrible disease caused by breathing coal dust. Nationwide nearly 26,000 families will benefit, including over 18,000 primary beneficiaries and around 7,000 dependents. According to the Brookings Institution, Black Lung is most prevalent in central Appalachia, with 20.6 percent of miners affected.
In the late 1960s, a historic grassroots movement spearheaded by West Virginia coal miners and supporters brought the issue to national attention and won federal legislation to establish the benefit, although its funding was in jeopardy in recent years until the bill was passed.
The IRA also extends Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace subsidies for three years for people who purchase insurance plans on the exchange, which will help around 23,000 West Virginians and over 14 million people nationwide.
People who buy care through the ACA marketplace have traditionally been the hardest group to find health care since they aren’t covered by employer-based insurance and don’t qualify for public programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, Tri-Care, or VA benefits. Thanks largely to ACA subsidies and Medicaid expansion, the number of uninsured Americans reached an all time low of eight percent this summer: still too high but a big improvement.
The biggest impact of the bill will be on people receiving Medicare, which covers over 440,000 West Virginians and around 64 million Americans, although these changes will be rolled out over time.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2023 insulin will be capped at $35 a month on the Medicare Part D prescription drug program; drug companies have to offer rebates if prices increase above inflation; and cost sharing for adult vaccines under Part D and Medicaid will be eliminated.
The Medicare diabetes cap is a big deal, although a ruling by the senate parliamentarian blocked its application to private insurance. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, which supported several IRA medical provisions, “More than 37 million Americans have diabetes, and an estimated one-quarter of people with diabetes in the United States ration their insulin due to costs. In 2021, U.S. diabetes deaths exceeded 100,000 for the second consecutive year.” The WV Department of Health and Human Resources estimates that 240,626 West Virginians have that disease with undiagnosed cases 65,210.
In 2024, the IRA caps Medicare premium increases to six percent a year through 2030; eliminates a part D co-pay for catastrophic coverage; and expands eligibility for the low-income Part D subsidy to 150 percent of the federal poverty level. In 2025, it caps drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries at $2,000 per year. And between 2026 and 2029, it will negotiate costs for an increasing number of expensive medicines each year.
While health care is only part of the IRA, which also addresses climate change and tax fairness, those are significant steps in the right direction and Senator Manchin was instrumental in sealing the deal. Of course, no legislation is perfect. Lots of West Virginians, myself included, worked hard on what would become the IRA for the last year or so. We didn’t get all we wanted and got some of what we didn’t, but there are still things to celebrate.
