The Supreme Cult strikes again

As a native and lifelong resident of West Virginia, I find it particularly galling that the disastrous
Extreme Court Supreme Cult Supreme Court EPA decision bears the name of a state suffering from the impacts of climate change and urgently in need of a transition to just and sustainable economy.
West Virginians are intimately familiar with the human and natural consequences of not adequately regulating industries that harm our people, land and rivers.
The history of this state is punctuated by industrial disasters and the slower but potentially more devastating impacts of pollution and environmental degradation. This SCOTUS decision will only make things worse. The struggle continues...
Along those lines, here's a link to a response to the decision from the national AFSC and here's the accompanying call to action.
