It's been a long and disappointing struggle over the last year to try to get WV Senator Joe Manchin to take positive action on human needs and climate. Now we're getting down to the wire. So many people have been let down, perhaps especially kids and parents who at least so far seem to have lost out on help with child care, paid leave, the refundable Child Tax Credit and more.
If there's any chance of salvaging anything in the federal budget reconciliation process, it might come down to coal miners. The federal Black Lung excise tax provides modest benefits for people struggling with that terrible disease--and it expired last year, leaving the long-term stability of the program in question. Extending it was part of the Build Back Better bill that got tanked by Manchin in December.
In West Virginia, politicians traditionally pretend to care about coal miners, although it seems like most of the real love goes to coal companies. Given all that rhetoric and theater, it seems like this is one thing that has to get across the line, which could open the way for more.
Yesterday, the National Black Lung Association held a press conference at the statue honoring miners at the state capitol calling on Manchin to come through for miners and their families via the reconciliation process. Fortunately, the press showed up, including the Charleston Gazette-Mail, WV Public Broadcasting, WV MetroNews, and even The Hill. More national stories may be in the works.
It seems like there is real pressure now for actions to match words. But I've been wrong before.
