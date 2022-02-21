Names to words

Sometimes the names of people, real or fictional, become words. Sometimes that's a good thing, like the helpful Mentor in the Odyssey, who helped the young Telemachus, son of the wandering Odysseus. If you like Russian novels, you might call a tortured intellectual friend a Raskolnikov.
A lot of times, however, it's not a good thing. Examples include Judas, Benedict Arnold or Scrooge. Those who remember World War II might remember that the term "quisling" as in traitor came from Norwegian Nazi collaborator Vidkun Quisling.
If he's not careful, a certain senator from West Virginia might become a word. Not in a good way. Yesterday I saw an article that reported a 40 percent increase in child poverty since the expanded Child Tax Credit ended in December. The headline referred to "the Manchin effect."
It's easy to repent of the sins of others, but I can't imagine wanting to be remembered for that in this world...or judged for it in the world to come if such there be.
