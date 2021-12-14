Quick action needed to save the Child Tax Credit

Calling all WV people! There is a disturbing article in Politico to the effect that WV Senator Joe Manchin may want to throw hundreds of thousands of WV kids--and millions from other places--under the bus by slicing the Child Tax Credit from proposed federal legislation. The expanded CTC has reduced child poverty by millions since it went into effect in July. And it dies today unless congress takes action, with Manchin being the key vote.
Manchin has been saying he's not hearing from West Virginians about this. We know that's not true but I'm hoping you can make it even less true by calling his Charleston (304) 342-5855 and DC 202-224-3954 offices ASAP to save the program
