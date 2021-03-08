The bad and the ugly (good being in short supply): a WV legislative update

As you may have noticed, the WV legislature is in session and the intent seems to be to burn everything down and lock everybody up. My comrade Lida Shepherd recently prepared an exhaustive update on criminal law legislation that is or may soon be in play. It's probably more than you want to know--we wish we didn't know it too! Oh, yeah and probably more bad stuff has been introduced since...and this is only the bad criminal law stuff. Some of the other stuff is as bad or worse. Enjoy!
Criminal
Justice Reform Legislative Update - current as of Friday,
March 5th
Here are the bills we have
our eye on…
Positive bills we support
HB2094.
Ensures restorative justice can be used in any juvenile case when all parties
agree PASSED HOUSE!
Read and share “You cannot be tougher on crime than preventing it in
the first place- Delegate Graves hopes restorative justice can help offenders” – Gazette-Mail, Feb. 27
HB2553.
Reinstates the juvenile justice reform oversight committee
HB2305.
Creates a tax credit for hiring people with certain qualifying criminal
convictions
HB 2864 Restores
voting rights for people on probation or parole
Needed action:
More sponsors!
Other positive bills yet to be
introduced but be on the lookout for:
· “Ban
the box” on state job applications
· Reentry
bill to allow for 180 day early release to community supervision and enhanced
funding for transitional housing and reentry services
· Ending felony murder rule for juveniles
Bills that are THUMBS
DOWN
The following we oppose
because they either enhance criminal penalties or shift cost burdens
of incarceration, instead of reducing our reliance on
incarceration and extended punishment.
HB2257. Subjects people convicted of most drug felony crimes with up to
10 years of extended supervision – PASSED HOUSE
Needed action: Contact Senate Judiciary committee members and ask them to not consider HB 2257
Talking points: I am asking you to please NOT take up HB 2257 in Senate Judiciary, a bill that is NOT smart on crime. This bill would add up to 10 years of extended supervision for people with drug offenses after they complete underlying sentence, including any period of parole. Violation of the supervision would result in additional incarceration of up to 10 years. HB 2257 is NO JOBS AND HOPE: instead of creating pathways to employment, stable housing, and drug treatment, this bill would subject people to more supervision, strap them with additional fees, and make it more likely that they return to prison. All of this will drive up recidivism, put more strain on families, and cost West Virginia taxpayers more money.
Read and share “Major Step Backwards for Criminal Justice Reform” – WV Gazette-Mail, March 2nd
HB2017.
Rewrites the Criminal Code
Read and share WV Criminal Law Reform Coalition blog HB 2017, a massive sentencing rewrite, enhances penalty
for over 200 felonies and why we strongly oppose this bill as introduced
HB 2747 Transfers parole board to the Office of Administrative
hearings – To Veteran Affairs committee
HB2184.
Increases the penalties for
exposure of governmental representatives to fentanyl or any other harmful drug –
PASSED HOUSE
HB2253.
Creates new penalty for to
forgery and other crimes concerning lottery tickets – PASSED HOUSE
HB2563.
Requires certain
municipalities to pay for the incarceration of inmates - To Political
Subdivisions then Finance
HB2379.
Makes criminal invasion of
privacy a felony - To the Judiciary
HB2310.
Relates to death penalty
for first degree murder - To the Judiciary then Finance
HB2377.
Apply death penalty for first degree murder of law enforcement officer or first
responder - To the Judiciary
HB2273.
Dividing pretrial detention
jail costs between arresting authorities - To the Judiciary then Finance
Please also check out WV Criminal Justice Reform Facebook page for news and updates.
Thanks for your interest!
