One to watch

If you care about the future of health care, pay attention to tomorrow's election in Oklahoma, where Medicaid expansion is on the ballot. This would be the first state to consider expansion since the COVID-19 pandemic took off. If it passes, it could bring health care to around 200,000 adults.
Needless to say, there's a lot of dark money opposing the measure.
According to the Kaiser Family Fund, 37 states (including DC) have adopted the expansion. In general, I think every state that expands the program makes it a little bit harder to undo the whole thing.
Medicaid expansion has been a huge benefit to West Virginia, bringing in billions of dollars, supporting thousands of jobs and providing coverage to around 200,000 low income adults in any given year. At any given point lately around 160,000 are covered by it.
This vote takes place in the shadow of an impending US Supreme Court decision on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. Overturning it and taking away health care from millions of Americans seems to be a priority of both the Trump administration and WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, (which makes me want to reread the first volume of Dante's Divine Comedy to see which circle that would qualify one for).
June 29, 2020
