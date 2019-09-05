For the last several years, people here have been trying to fight off some major assaults on programs that benefit low income people, such as SNAP (formerly food stamps) and Medicaid. These initiatives didn't bubble off from below. Rather, they've been driven by dark money, and specifically the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA).
This article from the Center for Public Integrity shines some light on dark money, including their efforts to slam poor people in West Virginia. Wherever you are in the US, there are probably similar things going on.
Astroturf in action
