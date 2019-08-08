August 08, 2019
Four things to know about Medicaid expansion in West Virginia
*As of now, over 155,000 West Virginians are covered by the expansion.These are overwhelmingly adults from working families.
*38,00 to 71,000 of these could lose coverage if the state enacts medicaid reporting requirements.
*The state experienced a 56 percent drop in the uninsured rate between 2013 and 2017. The expansion went into effect in 2014.
*Most interesting is a study of mortality rates in states that expanded Medicaid versus those that didn't. It suggests that 435 non-elderly lives were saved in the state as a result of the expansion.
This was a huge win for human rights and social justice, the biggest in my lifetime. We need to be ready to fight to keep it.
