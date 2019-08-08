August 08, 2019

Four things to know about Medicaid expansion in West Virginia

Not sure how clear this infograph from the WV Center on Budget and Policy will show up on your screen, but here are four takeaways:

*As of now, over 155,000 West Virginians are covered by the expansion.These are overwhelmingly adults from working families.

*38,00 to 71,000 of these could lose coverage if the state enacts medicaid reporting requirements.

*The state experienced a 56 percent drop in the uninsured rate between 2013 and 2017. The expansion went into effect in 2014.

*Most interesting is a study of mortality rates in states that expanded Medicaid versus those that didn't. It suggests that 435 non-elderly lives were saved in the state as a result of the expansion.

This was a huge win for human rights and social justice, the biggest in my lifetime. We need to be ready to fight to keep it.




