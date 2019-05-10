Golly, who could have seen this coming?

Remember all the hype about President Obama's "war on coal" and how
Prince Joffrey President Trump would make coal great again?
This is from an AP report:
U.S. demand for coal to generate electricity will continue its slide in coming months despite efforts by the Trump administration to prop up the struggling industry, federal officials said Thursday.
Renewable energy sources are expected to fill much of the gap left by coal's decline, according to the Energy Information Administration...
Under President Donald Trump, officials have sought to ease coal plant regulations and mining restrictions. But after production briefly bumped up in the year after Trump took office, almost all coal mining states are now experiencing production declines.This summer, coal's share of energy production is expected to be 25 percent, down by around half over the last 10 years. And it's market driven.
Maybe we should sacrifice another generation or two of West Virginians to the industry just to make sure?
