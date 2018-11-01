November 01, 2018
The end of the line
It seems like I’ve been walking the Camino forever. Feels like it too, especially on my shoulders.
Today was the last day, around 20 miles with a steady rain for the last hour. Yesterday was even longer. Let’s just say that after around 640 miles I feel done.
It would be hard to come up with a coherent answer yet to the question about what I learned. It would sound pretty dumb, like “shit is deep” or “I need to talk less and not react as much to stuff” or “archetypes have their own reality beyond the literal,” or “shut up and walk “
Anyhow, that is not the kind of essay one can compose with thumbs on a phone.
The last three days did make me think about losing my way. The walk back from Muxía isn’t marked well and I lost miles, energy and time I didn’t have to spare.
It reminded me of the first line in Dante’s Inferno: “in the middle of our life’s journey I awoke to find myself in a dark wood, having lost the true path.”
Rural and even small town Spain seems like a series of ghost towns, with plenty of nothing in between. Plenty of cats but very few people.
The weather can go south really fast. The dialect is tough for my limited Spanish. And I didn’t have a lot of life force to spare at the moment. It wasn’t quite scary but it was way on the other side of fun.
At times I almost felt like flagging down a car and begging for a ride to where I could catch a taxi or a bus. But that would have broken my hard ass Camino code.
A classic line from A Streetcar Named Desire has often been in my mind this trip. It was Blanche saying “I have always depended on the kindness of strangers.”
It worked. A friendly woman working in a pharmacy pointed me in the right direction. And an angel of a bartender drew me a precise map that got me to shelter from the storm.
And it was such a relief to get to a place where, as Dylan said, “I can follow the path, I can read the signs, I can stay right with it as the road unwinds.”
It would be nice-but maybe too much to ask-to keep that feeling
I’ll close with a quote from a book of true survival stories (it’s shown up here before): “what saves a man [sic] is to take a step. Then another step. It is always the same step, but you have to take it.”
