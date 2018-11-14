November 14, 2018
Camino dreams
I think it's literally the case that I've dreamed about the Camino, more or less realistically, every night since returning. One dream involved laying out extensions of the path to the frozen north. Another involved walking endlessly uphill towards a destination on it...wait a minute...that could be a memory not a dream.
Anyhow, by coincidence, NPR ran a feature about the Camino this past weekend (thanks to a friend for the heads up).
I'm still trying to consciously process what that 640 mile trek meant to me--and it looks like my unconscious mind is doing the same.
Looking back, I kind of wish I was more grateful and less grumpy some days. On the other hand, that evil water bird backpack/torture device was really nasty. And those endless hills...
Good though.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
... but you did it, and now the Camino will walk with you for many years to come. ¡Buen camino, peregrino!
Post a Comment