November 21, 2018

Annual Thanksgiving possum recipe

In an ever changing world, this blog respects tradition. Specifically, it respects its own traditions, which includes publishing a possum recipe on Thanksgiving.

(Note: I do not personally eat possums nor do I think you should, so this is for informational purposes only. But still...)

So here, for your dining and possum-eating pleasure, is a great website with not only possum recipes but also musings on the whole hillbilly/possum thing. Click here and enjoy!\

p.s. Since we are vacationing in Florida at this moment, be sure to add shrimp to each recipe.
by
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 