November 21, 2018
Annual Thanksgiving possum recipe
(Note: I do not personally eat possums nor do I think you should, so this is for informational purposes only. But still...)
So here, for your dining and possum-eating pleasure, is a great website with not only possum recipes but also musings on the whole hillbilly/possum thing. Click here and enjoy!\
p.s. Since we are vacationing in Florida at this moment, be sure to add shrimp to each recipe.
