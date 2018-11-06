If you've been following the news in West Virginia over the last few months, you are no doubt aware of the legislative coup that shook up the state supreme court. Two of the justices appointed to fill....uhhh...vacancies were former legislator and congressman Evan Jenkins and former state house speaker Tim Armstead.
Over the years, both men, especially Jenkins, made much hay about their alleged love for coal miners and their heroic stance against the "war on coal."
Well, their most recent decision will actually make it harder for coal miners to qualify for black lung benefits.
I mean, golly, who could have seen that coming?
November 06, 2018
Annals of hypocrisy: shafting coal miners
