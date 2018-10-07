“Peregrino no turisa”

I had a conversation with a one night roommate from Madrid, between his English and my Spanish. He was insistent (and I agreed) that a pilgrim isn’t a tourist.
Don’t get me wrong- I love being a tourist, visiting places, looking around and just enjoying new places. But a pilgrimage like the Camino is all about work, about just walking to the destination with a purpose in mind.
It’s really hard, for me anyhow. My body hurts. I look around all the time, but every step that doesn’t lead to the next destination is wasted effort when you don’t have any effort to waste. Nothing is more demoralizing than missing a turn and having to backtrack.
An example: I was walking through Burgos. I know it’s a great city with lots to do, but I just wanted to get on with it. After all, as a peregino, I look even scarier than usual. I’ve been switching two sets of hand washed clothes for two weeks. And the last thing I wanted to do was walk around pointlessly with that damn pack on my back.
If I get through this before I have to catch the return flight, I’ll gladly revert to tourist mode.
But for now, peregrino no tourista.
1 comment:
There is a term that synthesizes the two - turegrino!
