A moment with Dionysus

In Greek mythology, Dionysus is the god not just of wine but of green and growing things and collective joy.
Sometimes that collective joy can turn to murderous frenzy when the god is provoked (see Euripides’ tragedy The Bacchants), but generally he is seen as the god who brings joy.
The philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche contrasted Apollonian with Dionysian experiences. Apollo was the god of reason, measure, control and individuality. With Dionysus, all these go out the window and we can forget ourselves for a while as we become one with others and everything that is.
(Imagine a perfect rock concert where everyone is totally caught up in the music.)
Last night I had a Dionysian moment—and I wasn’t the only one. It doesn’t work that way.
It started in Apollonian fashion, with many pilgrims gathered around a table enjoying good food and wine and making the kind of polite conversation one does when speaking with kind strangers from around the world.
Then a woman asked our hospitalera or hostess to make a traditional Galician special drink. Many of us joined in.
Our hostess was a bit witchy (in the best sense) and it didn’t take a lot of persuasion. She brought out a huge bowl (cauldron?) and added spirits, seeds and spices while talking, laughing and singing. It was quite a performance.
Then, as the lights dimmed, she struck a match and set it on fire. We began to laugh and chant “o lume!”-to light!
Those who wanted were invited to stir the cauldron with a ladle and pour the flaming liquid back into the bowl.
Then, with a flourish, she covered the flame and quenched the fire. Glasses materialized and those who chose could draw near and drink the brew.
It was a different kind of communion—with no disrespect to the other one.
It was hot, strong, spicy and-for want of a better word—botanical, rich with the flavors of the field. We drank and savored the heat.
Then, as the lights came on again, we blinked and looked at each other, knowing that somehow something special had just happened.
I think I know what it was. The god walked near us that night. And smiled.
October 19, 2018
A moment with Dionysus
