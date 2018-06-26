Today’s SNAP Challenge (in three simple steps)

Amazingly there is good news on the Farm Bill but now is not the time to rest on our laurels. Is it ever these days? The Farm Bill is likely up for a vote on passage Thursday afternoon and believe it or not, the one that emerged from the Senate Agriculture committee is a decent, bi-partisan bill that protects and strengthens SNAP. No joke! But with the debate happening this week, and the ongoing threats to SNAP and the social safety net, here are three things you can do:
1) Pile on to the national call-in day today and tell Senators Manchin and Capito:
Bi-partisan Senate Farm Bill good
House Farm Bill cuts to SNAP bad (as we said last week)
Joe Manchin-(202) 224-3954
Shelly Moore Capito- (202) 224-6472
2) Share this video that our friends at the Food Justice Lab at WVU created about SNAP and the Farm Bill.
3) Take the #WVSNAPChallenge Mountaineers for Progress are issuing (i.e. try living off $4.20 a day especially if think SNAP benefits have people living too high on the hog). And if you’re in the Morgantown area, check out their kick-off event.
While we are talking SNAP, if you want a really good read (or listen), WV Public Broadcasting did a great story about SNAP benefits being denied to people with drug felonies, despite the trend in most other states to no longer subject drug felons to a lifetime ban from SNAP. Stay tuned on that.
Finally, say a prayer to the internet gods on behalf of our pal El Cabrero who is still experiencing technical difficulties at Goat Rope Farm.
