The bacillus never dies...

I just finished re-reading Albert Camus' The Plague for maybe the 20th time. Written during the Nazi occupation of France, it was a parable of fascism. The last paragraph contains a warning that seems way too timely for comfort:
...the plague bacillus never dies or disappears for good; that it can lie dormant for years and years in furniture and linen-chests; that it bides its time in bedrooms, cellars, trunks, and bookshelves; and that perhaps the day would come when, for the bane and the enlightening of men, it would rouse up its rats again and send them forth to die in a happy city.What's that scurrying sound?
