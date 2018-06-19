June 19, 2018

The bacillus never dies...

It's been a long time between blog posts, thanks mostly to Frontier Communications, which hasn't been able to get our interwebs going for 10 days or so. Apparently customer service isn't a huge priority there. Since I don't know how long our service will last I'll make this brief.

I just finished re-reading Albert Camus' The Plague for maybe the 20th time. Written during the Nazi occupation of France, it was a parable of fascism. The last paragraph contains a warning that seems way too timely for comfort:

...the plague bacillus never dies or disappears for good; that it can lie dormant for years and years in furniture and linen-chests; that it bides its time in bedrooms, cellars, trunks, and bookshelves; and that perhaps the day would come when, for the bane and the enlightening of men, it would rouse up its rats again and send them forth to die in a happy city.
What's that scurrying sound?
