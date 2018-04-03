Credit where it's due

It's nice to see West Virginia getting some love in the national media for its historic and victorious teachers' strike.
Here's just a sampling of coverage of the spreading ripples of the WV victory:
NY Times: "Thousands of teachers in Oklahoma and Kentucky walked off the job Monday morning, shutting down school districts as they protested cuts in pay, benefits and school funding in a movement that has spread rapidly since igniting in West Virginia this year."
Washington Post: "The demonstrations were inspired by West Virginia, where teachers walked out for nine days earlier this year and won a 5 percent increase in pay. Teachers in Arizona are now considering a strike over their demands for a 20 percent salary increase."
LA Times: "The fire started in West Virginia..."
NPR: "This wave of teacher-led actions around the country was kicked off when teachers in West Virginia emerged victorious from a nearly two-week strike earlier this month."
I really hope our state started a fire that ignites labor militant labor action all over the country.
It's way past time.
