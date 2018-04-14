April 14, 2018
A fun run
It's been a fun three years, but it looks like WV Public Broadcasting is going to pull the plug on The Front Porch program/podcast as executive director Scott Finn moves on to the mean streets of Vermont. I'm grateful for the chance to have worked on it. If you'd like for them to bring back something like that at some point, let them know. I think there might be a use for civil discussions between people with different points of view. I think there'll be another episode or two in the pipeline. Here's the latest episode.
