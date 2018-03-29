I'm wondering whether anyone else sees the irony or something when the richest person in the state, who also happens to be governor, refuses to veto a bill that will take away food assistance from thousands of West Virginians with very low incomes during Holy Week?
The governor, by the way, owns the Greenbrier resort, at which many of you may not have stayed or eaten (I know I haven't). I poked around the interwebs and found the following menu options for dinner for one there:
Red wine, mid-range, $48
First Course bisque $9
Second course risotto $15
Entree lamb shank $49
Chocolate souffle dessert $14
Dessert wine $17
Cappuchino $5
That comes to $157.
Hmmm....SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits for low income people amount to around $4 per day.
That means that for the cost of one big feed for one person at the Greenbrier is equivalent to what someone on SNAP gets to live on for slightly over 39 days.
I don't want to sound like a hatchet man, but put that in your tackle box and smoke it.
March 29, 2018
Contrasting SNAP benefits with a meal at the Greenbrier
