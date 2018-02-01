February 01, 2018
What a difference a watchdog makes
That expression hit home to me. For several good years, Goat Rope Farm was watched over by Arpad the Magnificent (above, with deer carcass), our Great Pyrenees. The bad guys stayed away while the big dog was on watch.
After he died, the predators moved in. Some chicks here, some grown chickens there, a turkey or two. It was on.
I hope the same thing doesn't happen here. Things are plenty bad enough already.
