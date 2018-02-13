"Before the Law." In it, a man spends his whole life waiting to present his case before the court of justice but a gatekeeper refuses to let him through.
After a while, the man, now older, tries to bribe the gatekeeper, who accepts it but says "I am taking this only so that you do not think you have failed to do anything.”
He never gets justice or even a real chance to achieve it.
A lot of times, especially these days, when you speak at a public hearing, the issue you want to address is a done deal but they do give you a minute or two to speak "only so that you do not think you have failed to do anything."
I was one of many people who spoke yesterday in defense of SNAP food assistance for low income people and against a mean spirited bill. Only two people, both paid to stick it to working and poor people, spoke on the other side.
The committee later voted to forward the bill to the house floor, with a few slightly less evil amendments.
I guess our consolation for the moment is not thinking we failed to do anything. Or thinking the fight is over.
