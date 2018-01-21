January 21, 2018
Miracles happen: good news from the opioid front
I'm proud of the latest episode of the Front Porch program/podcast from WV Public Broadcasting, which is about success stories in fighting the opioid crisis. Sometimes the problem seems so overwhelming that nothing can be done. In reality, some things are working and some people are making it work.
This podcast focuses on the work of Lois Vance, care coordinator at Cabin Creek Health Systems, who works daily with people recovering from addiction with medically assisted treatment and plenty of group work and hand holding. Vance tells inspiring stories of people once at risk of overdose now working, taking care of their children, and leading fulfilling lives. I know it's true because I've met some of them.
Alas, there are threats to this successful program from congress, the Trump administration, and state government in West Virginia, all of which have threatened to attack the Medicaid expansion provisions of the Affordable Care Act that have been a lifeline to many of these people. In this case, it literally is a matter of life and death.
