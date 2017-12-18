For a quick look at what's bad in the #taxscam bogus tax reform that seems ready to slide through Congress, all you have to do is take a look at three charts here that show how it will:
*increase pre-tax inequality;
*make the tax system more regressive, meaning that people with lower incomes will pay a higher percentage of their income; and
*raise after-tax income for the top 10 percent of income at the expense of the bottom 90. Most of the benefits will go to the wealthiest 0.1 percent.
I guess this is what happens when money trumps democracy.
December 18, 2017
Three ways bad
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment